Supreme Court clears path for Sen. Lindsey Graham testimony

Sen. Lindsey Graham will be required to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating the effort to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state after the Supreme Court declined to intervene Tuesday.

The brief order left in place a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit that would allow the grand jury to proceed with limited questioning of Graham about calls he made related to the 2020 election. Prosecutors have said they plan to have Graham testify Nov. 17.

Graham has fought the subpoena for months, arguing it would infringe his constitutional protections against being asked about “Speech or Debate” as a member of Congress who also was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time.

The South Carolina Republican made an emergency request to the Supreme Court on Oct. 21 that sought to pause the enforcement of the subpoena as he appealed lower court orders.

The justices denied that in an unsigned one-page order Tuesday that had no noted dissents. It included one paragraph of explanation that noted that lower courts have already carved out protections for Graham from the subpoena.