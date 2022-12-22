At the Races: Disarray OK?

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “The biggest one has got to be winning the day after Election Day in 2020 when I was on Sen. Gary Peters’ re-elect in Michigan,” he said. “It was a grueling campaign against the Republicans’ like no. 1 Senate recruit in the country, John James.” Warnke said the campaign had always expected a close race and that they didn’t take the lead until the afternoon following Election Day after a complicated campaign that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It just felt so fulfilling for us to win that one, especially because we just had an amazing team over there of co-workers, of people I worked for, and we’re all still like, pretty relatively close to this day.”

Biggest campaign regret: “I think too often people on campaigns decide to sell their entire personal life in order to pursue their professional life, and I think looking back on my 20s, I definitely regret missing things, whether it be friends’ weddings, birthday parties or somebody’s funeral in some cases,” he said. “I think there’s been a culture of people being like, you have to work, work, work, work, work, work, work, like all the time and do nothing else for yourself and just like, you can find a balance working on campaigns professionally and, you know, like actually having a personal life. I think Democratic campaigns are getting better with that, but there’s still a lot of work to be done, and I just wish I had prioritized more personal life stuff in the early years.”

Unconventional wisdom: “This is my comms advice. This may come across as controversial in some circles, but I am firmly against screaming at reporters,” he said. “I know there is a large contingent of comms folks on the Democratic and Republican side who live and breathe by screaming at reporters to get their point across, and I’ve just never found it to be a useful tool in any way, shape or form. ... People resort to screaming at reporters when they run out of an argument to make and it’s their last-ditch effort to try to intimidate somebody, and I’ve never found it to be helpful and I don’t think it’s a good way to operate, especially when you are representing a candidate or an organization. That rubs off on everybody, and it’s just never a good look.”

Coming up

Since there’s no newsletter next week, here’s our reminder that the 118th Congress will be sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 3. And how long ago it seems that the 117th Congress was sworn in! A recap of the events of Jan. 3, 2021, by the Congressional Research Service noted that the nomination of Kevin McCarthy to be minority leader was made by the conference chairwoman at that time: Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

To keep track of everything after Jan. 3, we’ve also got you covered with our combined House/Senate session calendar.

Photo finish

’Twas the morning of Christmas, when all through the House

The GOP caucus was stirring, because many had doubts.

McCarthy’s stockings were hung by the chimney with care

In hopes that 218 votes soon would be there.

— CQ Roll Call’s Chris Hale’s reaction to RJ Matson’s cartoon

