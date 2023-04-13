At the Races: New skirmish, same war

Nathan L. Gonzales is out this week, so At the Races dipped into the video archives for his 2019 explainer on the “vote above replacement” metric he developed to measure a candidate’s strength versus a generic candidate from the same party. Here’s how he applied that stat in February to some of the Senate incumbents up next year.

Shop talk: Charly Norton

Norton is a Michigan-based Democratic campaign strategist and vice president of Bergmann Zwerdling Direct, a Democratic direct mail firm.

Starting out: Norton grew up in the Detroit area, in a household where politics and current events were part of the nightly conversation around the dinner table. Her mother volunteered for local campaigns and took Norton to her first presidential rally (it was 1996 and she was 8; Bill Clinton was the headliner.) Before graduating from high school, she had volunteered for local campaigns and John Kerry’s 2004 presidential run. “I was that person, eager to debate the Iraq War and abortion access with classmates,” she said. At George Washington University, she interned for her home-state senator, Debbie Stabenow, and landed part-time gigs for the Democratic National Committee and the National Women’s Law Center. After graduating, she worked for Rahm Emanuel’s first run for Chicago mayor as well as ballot measures in California, a Democratic Senate candidate in Kentucky and Democrats running in swing legislative districts in Florida, among other campaigns.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Norton took a leave from school in 2008 to work on then-Sen. Barack Obama’s campaign in North Carolina. “That was a moment to savor as a young politico,” she said. “I still remember the incredible people I was meeting [at] the doors … including many who were then in their 80s and 90s who recognized the historic nature of the election and also, on the flip side of that, first-time voters who couldn’t wait to cast their ballot for a young, up-and-coming senator from Illinois. The work that fall also helped elect Sen. Kay Hagan and Bev Perdue, the first female governor of North Carolina, so it was incredibly exciting.”

Biggest campaign regret: “As is the case for a lot of people in politics, I had a not-so-great campaign manager, and that led to a pretty toxic work environment,” she said. “Our office was often home to a lot of internal psychological warfare, never mind the incomings from the opposing campaign. There were a lot of passive-aggressive comments, gaslighting, manipulation … that eventually led to an environment of mistrust. I was relatively young, concerned about optics, concerned about job security, and I hadn’t really found my voice as a woman in this field,” she said. “In retrospect, I wish I had been more proactive, more confident about some of these issues sooner.”