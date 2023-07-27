At the Races: Riding in a getaway car

Corrected 3:45 p.m. | Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

With temperatures projected to rise to nearly 100 degrees in Washington, D.C., lawmakers are set to get out of town at the end of this week for the annual August recess.

As CQ Roll Call’s Jim Saksa wrote this week, Congress didn’t start leaving town for August because of the harsh humidity; it was an effort in the 1960s to help lawmakers balance family life.

The time back in their districts gives lawmakers an opportunity for hand-shaking and parade marching as the presidential primaries are set to pick up, with the first Republican debate in just under a month. While it’ll be months before some members have official challengers, they can start honing their reelection messages while back home.

House Democrats, for instance, plan to talk about expanded veterans health benefits and the ongoing effort (led by President Joe Biden) to reduce “junk fees,” Rep. Joe Neguse, the Colorado Democrat who leads the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, said Wednesday.