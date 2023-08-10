At the Races: Buckeye fallout

The defeat this week of an Ohio ballot measure that would have made it harder to amend the state constitution was a big win for supporters of abortion rights.

But the rejection of Issue 1 contains another lesson that could have implications for the 2024 election: that the GOP’s focus on transgender youth — wrapped in a message about “parents’ rights” — may have run its course. In the weeks leading up to the referendum, Protect Women Ohio, which is made up of a coalition of anti-abortion groups, spent more than $5 million on ads tying the ballot measure to gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Former vice president and current presidential contender Mike Pence also weighed in, recording a video message urging support for Issue 1.

“Democrats want to keep the threshold [to amend the state constitution] as low as possible so they can pass abortion on demand, so they can advance their extreme gender ideology agenda and take away parents’ rights in education,” Pence said. “Don’t let that happen, Ohio. Stop the radical left.”

The rejection of the ballot measure fuels Democrats’ hopes that abortion will continue to drive voters away from the Republican Party, even in red states such as Ohio.