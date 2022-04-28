At the Races: Signs of red ahead

Salinas said that last year she introduced a campaign finance overhaul measure in the Oregon legislature. “I know voters don’t like money in politics,” she said. “It makes people feel separated from the process.” Her bill, she added, didn’t pass. “It was highly controversial.” Even some Democrats didn’t favor it, she noted.

McShane runs a consulting firm whose clients include some of the House’s most conservative members, like Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar and Virginia Rep. Bob Good.

Starting out: “I did the same thing everybody else did in this business to start it out. I was a paid door knocker,” McShane says. “My first campaign was in 2007, I knocked doors on a state Senate race in Virginia, and then I knocked doors on a state House race in Virginia, and then I was field director of a state Senate race in Maryland, and kind of moved up the campaign ranks to work on gradually better campaigns.” After moving around the country to work on different campaigns, he worked for a pair of consulting firms before starting his own. “I get to be competitive for a living. I’ve always been a conservative, I’ve always loved politics and been interested in it, but I get to be competitive for a living.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “Election nights, win or lose, are always huge, and there’s always a flood of emotion that goes into any election night, win or lose. So there have been a number of them. We did [2021 lieutenant governor candidate] Winsome Sears’ primary in Virginia, the convention. And obviously winning that convention was huge and was an elating feeling. The last race I managed as a day-to-day manager was a governor’s race in Colorado and we lost that. The candidate had become a good friend of mine and that was hard to do. We won a big secretary of state’s race in Montana last cycle, and again, that election night, both the primary and the general since we weren’t supposed to win it, was elating. Those moments, that emotion, is hard to replace.”

Biggest campaign regret: “Every tough race I’ve ever lost in my career, I can point to a time that I trusted my gut over data,” McShane said. “I had a race last cycle, where we didn’t have much of a budget, so I forewent polling and analytical modeling, and I relied on a poll that I had heard the state party had commissioned that they had told us had a ballot measure passing by 20 points, and we essentially tied our entire campaign to the ballot measure,” he said, declining to go into detail to protect a client’s privacy. “Instead of passing by 20 points, the ballot measure failed by 20 points. That was an instance of thinking I was trusting data, but in fact trusting my gut on someone else’s data. I don’t know if that's the biggest regret, but it’s definitely up there, and it’s one of the races that keep me up at night and make me think, had I made some different strategic decisions we probably would have been successful.”