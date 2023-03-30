At the Races: Traveling salesman

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

President Joe Biden is continuing his “Investing in America” tour Monday in Minnesota, as he and members of his administration try to make sure that the president gets credit for investments in a host of industries ahead of an expected reelection campaign launch. This particular tour started Tuesday in North Carolina, with an event focused on semiconductor chips.

It’s the latest of many such roadshows for Biden touting legislative accomplishments and trying to make the case that investments will lower costs for Americans, even though sometimes the local news leads with a report about road closures caused by the president’s visit (as they did Tuesday on WTVD, the ABC station in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.).

As The News & Observer put it: “A presidential visit always brings excitement to a city but it also tends to increase police presence, snarl traffic and, in Biden’s case, cause crowds near local ice cream stores.”

According to a recent Monmouth University survey, 25 percent of Democratic-minded voters said they would prefer to see Biden seek another term.