At the Races: KBJ OK TBD

That's how much Trump’s Save America PAC disclosed paying for “legal consulting” to Squire Patton Boggs on Feb. 25, according to a recent federal campaign filing. A spokesman for the firm did not respond to a request for comment about the nature of the work. The public filing listed Squire Patton Boggs’ Atlanta office as the firm’s address. Squire Patton Boggs’ roster of lobbyists includes former House Speaker John A. Boehner, who represented Ohio in the House, and New York Democratic ex-Rep. Joe Crowley, among others.

Nathan’s notes

Rural voters’ shift away from Democrats means the GOP could flip a Wisconsin seat, but a Supreme Court decision blocking a lower court’s order regarding districts where Black voters have more influence means primaries will be the main source of drama in Alabama and Mississippi, Nathan writes.

Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, a Republican hoping to challenge Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the state’s newly drawn 7th District, is the great-grandson of former Rep. Louis Rabaut, who was first elected to represent Michigan in the House in the 1930s. Barrett cites Rabaut’s legacy as one of the reasons he became interested in politics. As Barrett tells the story, Rabaut is best known for introducing the first resolution to add the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance in the early 1950s. “My father is also involved in politics, so I like to say it’s something that’s in my blood,” he told the state County Roads Association journal Crossroads in 2019. But Rabaut almost missed getting credit for the change to the flag pledge. According to a 1954 account from United Press International, Rabaut and Michigan Sen. Homer Ferguson sponsored bills proposing identical changes to the wording. But Rabaut blocked House approval of the Senate measure, arguing that his bill had been introduced a year before, so it should be the one enacted. “The Senate bowed to Rabaut's pride of authorship the next day and approved and sent the change to the White House,” according to the UPI account. Rabaut and Ferguson read the new pledge together during a Flag Day ceremony on the Capitol steps to show they had “formally ended the dispute,” UPI reported.

Ortiz, who serves as the executive director of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, has a long history of working on political and issue campaigns. Most recently, she was a consultant for End Citizens United. Previously, she spent more than seven years with EMILY’s List as its western director. When she’s not working, her favorite way of de-stressing is morning walks with her dog, which she says put her in a “meditative state,” giving her time to be thankful for “the opportunity to wake up and do the work all over again.”

Starting out: Her interest in politics was strong by the time Ortiz arrived at the University of Texas at Austin. Part of what drew her to the university was that she wanted to attend a class taught by Sarah Weddington, who represented “Jane Roe” in the 1973 landmark abortion rights Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade. But Weddington’s class had a two-year waiting list, Ortiz recalled. “And so I chose to ask if I could just sit in without making any noise, just to absorb the greatness of what I had read about,” she said. In so doing she “learned a great deal about the policies and procedures that affect women.” Her first campaign job came shortly after arriving on campus, working for Texas Gov. Ann Richards’ reelection campaign against George W. Bush in 1994, which Bush won. “I said I would do anything, and I got to do absolutely everything — between travel and comms and picking up fried chicken for her Wednesdays to, you know, stamping postcards with her mother on Fridays. And so it was just an incredible experience, and I was bitten by the bug.”