At the Races: Roe-d awakening

In a little less than a week, the Supreme Court decision eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States has brought the country’s battle over reproductive rights to a fever pitch. But it still isn’t clear how much of an impact it will have on the midterm elections.

Democrats think it helps, pointing to consistent polling — including a post-ruling Monmouth University poll that came out this week — that finds the majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. In one sign that the conservative court’s move in the opposite direction could galvanize Democratic engagement, the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue collected more contributions on the day after the ruling — $20 million — than it had on any single day since 2020, The New York Times found.

But it’s hard to find an example, so far, of a House race in which Democratic messaging on abortion has helped an incumbent working against a barrage of attacks on gas prices and inflation.

In the Senate, where Democratic incumbents hold almost all of the most competitive seats this cycle, there is a clearer argument that Democrats could gain ground if public outrage over the ruling drives voters in November.