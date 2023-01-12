At the Races: Cooking with gas

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Daniela Altimari, Mary Ellen McIntire, Kate Ackley and Niels Lesniewski

No, the government isn't going to walk into America's kitchens and cart away gas stoves.

But when Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka said earlier this week that the independent agency would consider regulating new gas appliances, he ignited a firestorm of fury. Most of the heat was generated by Republicans, many of whom represent states that produce natural gas.

"The Biden Admin's weaponization of the federal bureaucracy and faux science hit fever-pitch today with news that bureaucrats now want to BAN GAS STOVES,'' Troy Balderson, a Republican from Ohio, tweeted. "FACT: Natural gas is green, clean, and safe!"