At the Races: Price hike pols like

That’s how much Virginia Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan reported last week she raised through Feb. 1 for her run for the deep blue Richmond-area House seat in Virginia’s 4th District vacated by Rep. A. Donald McEachin’s death. McEachin died on Nov. 28, and McClellan booked her first contributions on Dec. 12. Ten days later, she won the special Democratic primary and had already raised nearly $388,000, her disclosure to the FEC shows. Republican opponent Leon Benjamin reported raising $64,000, and he had $23,000, to McClellan’s $492,000, on hand Feb. 1. McClellan’s Democratic primary opponent, fellow state Sen. Joe Morrissey, won’t have to file until the end of the quarter.

Nathan’s notes

Even if a Democrat pulls off an upset in Mississippi’s governor’s race — a tougher climb than it appears from a recent poll — it doesn’t mean much for the outlook for either party in 2024, Nathan L. Gonzales writes.

California Democratic Rep. Norma J. Torres says her party needs to take steps to retain Latino voters. "The Latino community is ours to lose, for sure,'' Torres tells CQ Roll Call's Justin Papp. "It is one of the reasons why members like myself have been pushing and pushing on the [Democratic National Committee] to do a better job. It is the reason why in our caucus, we push to have a Latino outreach program and our talking points translated, not just in Spanish but in other languages." Torres, who was born in Guatemala, said Latino voters are often conservative on matters of faith and tend to be patriarchal. "Heads of households have traditionally been just the males, and the women are the support,'' Torres said. "But that has changed, and what Latinos want and need is an explanation of how government works. When you come from a country that is killing its citizens, as many of these immigrants do, they don’t trust the government. So they fall prey to things like QAnon, where a lot of these folks are talking to them in Spanish."

Shop talk: Joe Dinkin

Joe Dinkin is national campaigns director for the Working Families Party, a labor-backed organization that supports progressive candidates.

Starting out: A film major in college, he took a temporary job as a canvasser for the Working Families Party nearly 20 years ago. "I thought it was something to do for the summer, but I didn't really believe in politics as a way to make change in the world," he said. "Cynical was kind of cool at 20, and most of my friends were not voters and not hyper-politically aware the way a lot of young people are now." His first big campaign was the 2004 drive to increase the minimum wage in New York from $5.15 to $7.25 per hour. Dinkin and his team had gathered in a Dunkin' Donuts the night the legislature voted to override Republican Gov. George Pataki's veto. When Dinkin announced that the measure was about to pass, "one of the two women working at the Dunkin' Donuts started tearing up about the impact raising the minimum wage was going to have on her life and her baby,'' he recalled. "That moment kind of changed my life. That moment introduced me to the fact that collective action can actually change basic living standards for millions of people."