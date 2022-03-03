At the Races: Taxes, vets split GOP?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Nearly three dozen House Republicans sided with Democrats on Thursday on a bill that would expand benefits for sick veterans, showing a glimmer of bipartisan cooperation that campaign-minded members of both parties did their best to obscure by calling public attention to their internal and interparty disputes.

President Biden gave a shoutout to the effort during the State of the Union address, weeks after a more targeted Senate bill passed by voice vote. But before Biden called on Congress to “pass a law to make sure veterans devastated by toxic exposures in Iraq and Afghanistan finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they deserve,” Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert tried to steal the spotlight, loudly blaming Biden for the deaths of 13 servicemembers last year in the final days of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

While most Republicans voted against the House bill, they indicated they were open to a compromise. That group, led by Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the freshman who won by six votes in 2020, argued the House bill was too expensive and would create backlogs at the VA but said the Senate bill, which they proposed as an amendment, could be a bipartisan win as soon as this week. Not all Democrats were ready to get behind that proposal, though. A group that included several Frontliners desperate for policy wins they could bring back to their constituents argued the Senate version would not help all the eligible veterans and wouldn’t assume that certain respiratory diseases and cancers were because of toxic exposures in the line of duty, reports CQ Roll Call’s Peter Cohn.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly split with a member of his leadership, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, during his weekly news conference. Asked about the 11-point platform that Scott released last week, which says that everyone should pay income taxes to have “skin in the game,” McConnell distanced himself from Scott’s plan. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half of the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,” McConnell said.